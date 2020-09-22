Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

