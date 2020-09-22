Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,158 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,661,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,298,000 after purchasing an additional 706,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after purchasing an additional 869,916 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

AMTD stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

