Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $307,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

