Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

