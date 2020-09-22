Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.39 and a 12-month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.