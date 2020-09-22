Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 75,669 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

