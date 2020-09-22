Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.09.

Shares of THO opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

