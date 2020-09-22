ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,620 shares of company stock worth $3,673,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

