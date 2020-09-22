Captrust Financial Advisors Has $153,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 1,234,899 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $17,653,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $11,450,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

