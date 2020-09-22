Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,674 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $581,815 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.