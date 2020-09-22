Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 132,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.79% of Monro worth $197,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth $182,000.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

