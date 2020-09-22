Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Robert Half International by 230.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,365 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $36,108,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,886,000 after purchasing an additional 697,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $36,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

