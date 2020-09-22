Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,675,000 after buying an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,970,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

INGR stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.