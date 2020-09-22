UBS Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 40 Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 44 ($0.57).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 23.98 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 59.95. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,802.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,001,500 shares of company stock worth $53,042,520 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

