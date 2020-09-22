Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ORC stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. As a group, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

