Berenberg Bank Reiterates €153.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

ETR DB1 opened at €147.20 ($173.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €154.15 and a 200-day moving average of €147.66. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

