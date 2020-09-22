Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.25 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.79. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

