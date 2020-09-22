Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

