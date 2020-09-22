Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,500 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Imperial Oil by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 347,498 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

