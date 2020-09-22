Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Under Armour worth $207,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $79,717,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $17,680,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $15,586,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 77.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

