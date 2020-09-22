Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Helen of Troy by 17.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 205.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at $23,977,678.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.96. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

