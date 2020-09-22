Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) Insider Buys £14,999.88 in Stock

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) insider Julia Rosalind Choudhury purchased 15,306 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.88 ($19,600.00).

Shares of FRAN opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.89. Franchise Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 million and a P/E ratio of 48.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

