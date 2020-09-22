Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.