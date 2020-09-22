Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $3,912,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,243 shares of company stock valued at $32,687,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $238.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.66. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

