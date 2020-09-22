Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after buying an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,142,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

HIG stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

