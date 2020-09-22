Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 509 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.