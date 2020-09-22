Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,119,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

