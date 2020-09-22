Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $37,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,398 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

