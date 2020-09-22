Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

