Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 320 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 492.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 192.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 131.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,406.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

