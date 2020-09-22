AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,277,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78,463 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $776,461,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

