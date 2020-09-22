AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corelogic worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Corelogic in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Barclays cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of CLGX opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

