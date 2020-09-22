Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMT opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

