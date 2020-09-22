AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 49,789 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,789 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,272 shares of company stock worth $16,812,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

MDB opened at $222.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.