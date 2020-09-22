Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 470,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

