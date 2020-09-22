AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

IRWD opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.