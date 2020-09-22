AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cogent Communications worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.05%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

