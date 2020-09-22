AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of FN opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

