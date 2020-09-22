AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of FN opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.