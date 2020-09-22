Jane Street Group LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000.

NYSEARCA:BSDE opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

