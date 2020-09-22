Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Shares of USB opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

