Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,938 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,522. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

