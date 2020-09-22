Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invacare worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invacare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invacare by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 170,454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 529.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 896,840 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invacare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 887,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invacare by 127.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 793,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 444,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

NYSE IVC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.23. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.