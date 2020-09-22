Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alector by 460.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

ALEC stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.41. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. Analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

