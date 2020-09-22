Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

