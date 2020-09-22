Jane Street Group LLC Buys 279,670 Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 46.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 180,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Drive Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. Analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

