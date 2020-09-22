Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,688 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,950,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

