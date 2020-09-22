Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $194.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.31.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

