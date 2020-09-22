Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $328.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

