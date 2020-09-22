Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,931 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

PE stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

