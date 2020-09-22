OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

